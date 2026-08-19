SC tells Centre to report on NTA after NEET leak

The government says it has already stepped up security with monitored question-making, CCTV during printing, GPS-tracked transport, and locked storage.

Still, the court wants more lasting reforms at NTA: something like what UPSC does for its exams.

The Secretary now has three weeks to explain what is being done and when.

Meanwhile, some people are pushing for a complete overhaul or even replacing NTA altogether as investigations into the 2024 leak continue.