SC tells Centre to report on NTA after NEET leak
The Supreme Court has told the center to report back on how it is fixing the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak.
The Radhakrishnan Committee and a high powered task force led by Infosys co-founder Nilekani had suggested big changes, like using AI and blockchain to make exams safer.
Government says NTA security stepped up
The government says it has already stepped up security with monitored question-making, CCTV during printing, GPS-tracked transport, and locked storage.
Still, the court wants more lasting reforms at NTA: something like what UPSC does for its exams.
The Secretary now has three weeks to explain what is being done and when.
Meanwhile, some people are pushing for a complete overhaul or even replacing NTA altogether as investigations into the 2024 leak continue.