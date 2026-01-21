SC tells Delhi-NCR to get serious about air pollution plans
India
The Supreme Court has told Delhi and neighboring states to finally submit concrete action plans for cleaning up the region's air.
Issued in January 2026, the order also asks why there have been delays so far, and says future hearings will check if these anti-pollution steps are actually being followed.
Why should you care?
After years of failed fixes, the court is pushing for real change—like more electric vehicles, cleaner factories, better stubble management for farmers, stricter construction rules, and greener public spaces.
If these plans work (and get done on time), it could mean cleaner air and healthier lives for people living in the region.