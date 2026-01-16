SC to EC: Explain voter deletions over 'suspected citizenship' India Jan 16, 2026

The Supreme Court wants the Election Commission (EC) to clarify how many voters were deleted on the ground of "suspected citizenship" and whether there has been any category of deletion on that ground.

Until now, the EC had furnished only three categories of deletion: death, duplication and migration.

The judges are now asking for a clear explanation on these citizenship-based deletions.