SC to EC: Explain voter deletions over 'suspected citizenship'
India
The Supreme Court wants the Election Commission (EC) to clarify how many voters were deleted on the ground of "suspected citizenship" and whether there has been any category of deletion on that ground.
Until now, the EC had furnished only three categories of deletion: death, duplication and migration.
The judges are now asking for a clear explanation on these citizenship-based deletions.
Can the EC decide who's a citizen?
During the hearing, questions came up about whether the EC even has the power to judge someone's citizenship.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that while only citizens can vote, it's not really up to the EC to decide who qualifies.
The EC's lawyer agreed, saying their job is just voter registration—not deciding on things like deportation or visas.