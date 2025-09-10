SC to hear states' plea on governors' bill approval delay

What the states are arguing

This case could shape how much say governors and the President really have over state laws.

Karnataka's lawyer pointed out that once a bill is passed again by the legislature, the governor should have to sign off—no more endless delays.

Punjab's side added that only courts should decide if a bill is constitutional, not politicians.

If the court agrees with these states, it could potentially lead to faster lawmaking and stronger state governments, according to some interpretations.