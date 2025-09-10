SC to hear states' plea on governors' bill approval delay
Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, and Telangana have gone to the Supreme Court, saying governors and the President shouldn't be able to hold up bills that state legislatures pass.
They argue this move goes against the Constitution and is antithetical to the existence of the elected state legislature.
The case is now before a top bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.
What the states are arguing
This case could shape how much say governors and the President really have over state laws.
Karnataka's lawyer pointed out that once a bill is passed again by the legislature, the governor should have to sign off—no more endless delays.
Punjab's side added that only courts should decide if a bill is constitutional, not politicians.
If the court agrees with these states, it could potentially lead to faster lawmaking and stronger state governments, according to some interpretations.