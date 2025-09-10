Rekha Gupta gets 'Z+' security cover after assault at office India Sep 10, 2025

After an attack at her official residence/camp office in Civil Lines in August 2025, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta now has a joint "Z-plus" security cover from both the CRPF and Delhi Police.

The move came right after someone posing as a petitioner managed to physically assault her during a public hearing, prompting a review and overhaul of her security arrangements.