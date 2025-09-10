Rekha Gupta gets 'Z+' security cover after assault at office
After an attack at her official residence/camp office in Civil Lines in August 2025, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta now has a joint "Z-plus" security cover from both the CRPF and Delhi Police.
The move came right after someone posing as a petitioner managed to physically assault her during a public hearing, prompting a review and overhaul of her security arrangements.
New security measures in place
This upgrade means over 40 security personnel—including armed CRPF commandos and mixed-gender officers—now protect Gupta with layers of checks, facial recognition tech, and crowd screening.
Direct public access is blocked at events, aiming to keep the CM safe while still letting her meet people—just with much tighter controls.
For young citizens watching politics up close, it's a reminder of how quickly things can change when leaders' safety is put at risk.