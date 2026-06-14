SC values homemakers' unpaid work in motor accident death claims India Jun 14, 2026

Big news from the Supreme Court: on June 11, the judges ruled that unpaid domestic work by homemakers must be valued in motor accident death claims.

Now, families can claim at least ₹30,000 per month (with a 10% bump every three years) under a new "loss of domestic care" category.

The court called homemakers "nation builders" and the architects of India's "human capital," a big step in recognizing their everyday contributions.