SC values homemakers' unpaid work in motor accident death claims
India
Big news from the Supreme Court: on June 11, the judges ruled that unpaid domestic work by homemakers must be valued in motor accident death claims.
Now, families can claim at least ₹30,000 per month (with a 10% bump every three years) under a new "loss of domestic care" category.
The court called homemakers "nation builders" and the architects of India's "human capital," a big step in recognizing their everyday contributions.
SC sets 4 year appeal deadline
The court also wants motor accident cases to move quicker: no more waiting six to eight years.
High Courts have been told to prioritize older cases and wrap up appeals within four years, so families aren't left hanging for compensation.