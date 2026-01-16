SC: Widowed daughter-in-law can now claim support from father-in-law's estate India Jan 16, 2026

The Supreme Court just made it clear: if you're a widowed daughter-in-law, you have the right to seek financial maintenance from your late father-in-law's estate if you are unable to maintain yourself from the estate of your husband, or from your children, or from the estates of your children, no matter when your husband passed away.

This comes under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956, and aims to protect widows who might otherwise be left out.