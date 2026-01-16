SC: Widowed daughter-in-law can now claim support from father-in-law's estate
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if you're a widowed daughter-in-law, you have the right to seek financial maintenance from your late father-in-law's estate if you are unable to maintain yourself from the estate of your husband, or from your children, or from the estates of your children, no matter when your husband passed away.
This comes under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956, and aims to protect widows who might otherwise be left out.
Why does this matter?
This decision is a big deal for fairness. The court said it's wrong to treat some widows differently—everyone deserves equal dignity and support.
Now, family courts must consider things like the estate's value and the widow's needs before deciding on maintenance.
It clarifies how vulnerable women are protected by law in India.