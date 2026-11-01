Scab disease reduces Grade A Kashmiri apples this Diwali
This Diwali, getting your hands on top-quality Kashmiri apples might be tough.
A major scab disease has hit the region's orchards, leading to a shortage of Grade A apples, especially the ones usually packed up as festive gifts.
Zahoor Ahad Tantray, general secretary of the Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, shared that most apples this season just aren't making the cut for premium quality.
About half of Kashmir apples downgraded
About half of all apples hitting the market are now Grade B or C, which people don't really prefer.
For growers, it's a tough spot: costs stay high no matter what, but only top-grade fruit brings good returns.
Even with 400 to 500 truckloads leaving Kashmir daily and prices holding steady, everyone, from farmers to shoppers, is feeling the impact of this year's poor harvest.