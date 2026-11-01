Scab disease reduces Grade A Kashmiri apples this Diwali

This Diwali, getting your hands on top-quality Kashmiri apples might be tough.

A major scab disease has hit the region's orchards, leading to a shortage of Grade A apples, especially the ones usually packed up as festive gifts.

Zahoor Ahad Tantray, general secretary of the Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, shared that most apples this season just aren't making the cut for premium quality.