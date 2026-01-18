Scam-accused couple's police van crashes, farmer loses life

The police van was heading back from a court hearing when it collided with Amol and Vikram Handge's bike around 5pm. Despite how serious things got for the Handge family, both Suresh and Archana Kute weren't seriously hurt in the accident.

Quick recap: The Dnyanradha scam

Suresh Kute and his team allegedly lured over four lakh investors by promising high returns, and either no payment was made or only partial payment was made to investors when deposits matured.

Authorities say as many as 90 accused are involved, and assets worth over ₹1,000 crore have been seized as part of ongoing investigations.