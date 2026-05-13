Scam using Nirmala Sitharaman's name costs Bengaluru Rural advocate ₹40,260
India
An elderly advocate from Bengaluru Rural lost ₹40,260 after getting caught up in an online investment scam that falsely used Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's name.
He was convinced by social media posts promising big stock market returns and ended up transferring money from his savings account in March 2026.
Advocate files complaint with Devanahalli police
Once he realized things weren't adding up, the advocate reported the scam to Devanahalli police and reached out to the national cybercrime helpline (1930), sharing transaction details as proof.
The advocate filed a complaint at Devanahalli police and sought police assistance to recover the lost amount.