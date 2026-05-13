Scam using Nirmala Sitharaman's name costs Bengaluru Rural advocate ₹40,260 India May 13, 2026

An elderly advocate from Bengaluru Rural lost ₹40,260 after getting caught up in an online investment scam that falsely used Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's name.

He was convinced by social media posts promising big stock market returns and ended up transferring money from his savings account in March 2026.