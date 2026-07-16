Scammer posing as D.S. Rajkumar offered Vidya Balakrishnan ₹3cr

A scammer pretended to be D.S. Rajkumar, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's private secretary, and tried to trick Congress leaders in Kerala out of money.

MLA Vidya Balakrishnan got a WhatsApp call on July 6 from someone offering her a Cabinet post for ₹3 crore.

She sensed something was off, checked with Priyanka's office, and found out it was all fake, so she reported it.