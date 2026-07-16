Scammer posing as D.S. Rajkumar offered Vidya Balakrishnan ₹3cr
India
A scammer pretended to be D.S. Rajkumar, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's private secretary, and tried to trick Congress leaders in Kerala out of money.
MLA Vidya Balakrishnan got a WhatsApp call on July 6 from someone offering her a Cabinet post for ₹3 crore.
She sensed something was off, checked with Priyanka's office, and found out it was all fake, so she reported it.
Cyber police probe fake SIM documents
Cyber police traced the call back to New Delhi and have linked a suspect to the phone number used.
They're now digging into whether fake documents were used for the SIM card and are heading to Delhi for more clues.
The person behind the scam hasn't been caught yet.