Scammers impersonate police, trick Indians over Aadhaar and bank accounts

India sees over 28L cybercrime cases

These scams feel almost like big businesses, using VoIP calls, AI voices, deepfake videos, and fake documents to seem legit.

Many operations run out of Southeast Asia with forced labor behind the scenes.

With over 28 lakh cybercrime cases and losses topping ₹22,000 crore in 2025 alone, Indian authorities are struggling, thanks to limited forensic tools and tricky legal loopholes.

If you ever get targeted, report it fast at cybercrime.gov.in or call helpline 1930.