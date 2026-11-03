Scammers using Merseyside Police switchboard number to steal money
India
Heads up: Scammers are now using Merseyside Police's actual switchboard number (0151 709 6010) to make fake calls.
They pretend to be officers and try to get your money over the phone.
Just so you know, real police will never ask for your PIN or bank details over the phone.
Merseyside Police investigating and urging vigilance
Police are investigating and taking these scams seriously.
Detective Chief Inspector Alan Nuttall says they are on it and want everyone to stay alert.
If you ever get a call like this, ask for the officer's collar number and warrant card, or hang up and call 101 yourself to check if it is really them.
And do not forget to look out for friends or family who might not know about this trick!