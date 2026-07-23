SCBA demands probe into Delhi Police action against students
Top legal groups, including the Supreme Court Bar Association, have called out Delhi Police for using force against students during a peaceful protest by the Cockroach Janta Party.
The lawyers say this "assault" goes against constitutional values and they are pushing for an independent investigation into how both students and lawyers were hurt.
They have also asked Prime Minister Modi to look into police actions and exam-related irregularities.
Lawyers allege police withheld detainee information
More than 650 lawyers have demanded answers about who ordered the crackdown, saying police made it tough to help detained students by withholding information and moving them between stations.
One lawyer said, "It has become a difficult task to locate those detained," while another lawyer said they will keep fighting for students' rights despite the obstacles.