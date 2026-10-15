SCBA files contempt petition against Sanjay Raut and Nikhil Wagle

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has filed a criminal contempt petition against Shiv Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle.

They are upset about a recent social media post calling out Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which the SCBA says crossed the line and undermined the court's authority.

The petition asks the Supreme Court to issue show-cause notices and put checks in place to prevent similar posts in the future.