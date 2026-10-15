SCBA files contempt petition against Sanjay Raut and Nikhil Wagle
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has filed a criminal contempt petition against Shiv Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle.
They are upset about a recent social media post calling out Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which the SCBA says crossed the line and undermined the court's authority.
The petition asks the Supreme Court to issue show-cause notices and put checks in place to prevent similar posts in the future.
SCBA refutes Raut's BJP attendance claim
Sanjay Raut's post came after CJI Kant declined to meet with opposition leaders protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
In his social media post, Raut claimed judges were attending BJP events, a claim the SCBA refuted, which clarified that the images shared were actually from a November 2025 event in Delhi.
This whole episode is just another chapter in ongoing tensions between political parties and India's top court.