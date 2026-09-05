Scheduled Tribe girls protest in Doda hostel alleging warden assault
India
Scheduled Tribe girls at the Gujjar-Bakarwal Girls Hostel in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, staged a peaceful protest this week, accusing their warden of harassment, mistreatment, and even physical assault.
They said harassment had been going on for two years and that earlier complaints didn't lead to any action.
Top district officials promise hostel probe
One student shared that four to five girls were left unconscious following an incident at the hostel.
Another said government supplies meant for them weren't being given out.
One protester said the warden harasses students and does not give them food.
After the protest, top district officials visited the hostel and promised a proper investigation so students' complaints are finally heard.