School bus crashes into tractor-trolley in Mathura, 2 women dead

CM Yogi Adityanath orders investigation

The women who lost their lives have been identified as Shashi, 42, and Rajni, 32, from Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Most of the injured are being treated at Mathura's district hospital, while two with critical injuries were sent to Agra for further care.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his condolences and has ordered an investigation into what happened.