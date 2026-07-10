School bus crashes into tractor-trolley in Mathura, 2 women dead
India
A serious road accident near Birhana village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday left two women dead and 16 others hurt after a school bus crashed into a tractor-trolley.
The group was on their way to a condolence meeting when the collision flipped the trolley, leading to multiple injuries.
Thankfully, all students on the bus were safe.
CM Yogi Adityanath orders investigation
The women who lost their lives have been identified as Shashi, 42, and Rajni, 32, from Bharatpur, Rajasthan.
Most of the injured are being treated at Mathura's district hospital, while two with critical injuries were sent to Agra for further care.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his condolences and has ordered an investigation into what happened.