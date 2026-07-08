School bus crashes on NH-48 in Gurugram amid heavy rain
India
A school bus met with an accident on NH-48 in Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon, as heavy rain hit the area.
The driver reportedly lost control because the roads were slippery from the downpour.
IMD warns, Delhi feels like 44.7°C
The India Meteorological Department had already issued a red alert for severe weather, with warnings of strong winds and heavy rain across the region.
Meanwhile, Delhi saw its hottest July morning in two years, with humidity pushing "feels like" temperatures to a sticky 44.7 Celsius, making it an especially tough day for anyone out and about.