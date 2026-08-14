School bus with 31 students crashes, 13 injured in Bareilly
India
A school bus with 31 students crashed into a tree early Friday morning near Jatau Patti village, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
13 children were injured; six are in the hospital with serious injuries, while seven received first aid and went home.
Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra shared that the crash happened around 6:30am as the kids were heading to school.
Police probe bus condition, driver conduct
Police are looking into what caused the accident, especially after parents complained about the bus' condition and how the driver acted.
Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, "Action will be taken if any negligence is established."
The main focus now is to figure out what went wrong and make sure those responsible are held accountable.