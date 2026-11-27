Class 12 dropout posing as doctor held at Delhi's Safdarjung
What's the story
A man, who never cleared Class 12, was caught impersonating a doctor at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The accused, identified as Ramkishor Mahawar, had acquired fake MBBS and MD degrees from a racket that sold forged medical degrees across India, Hindustan Times reported. The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested Mahawar on November 8 in connection with this interstate racket.
Fraudulent career
How he got job at Safdarjung Hospital
Mahawar had allegedly paid ₹5.5 lakh for his fake Class 12, MBBS, and MD certificates.
He registered with the Delhi Medical Council on these documents and joined Safdarjung in June 2025.
Before this, he had reportedly worked as a nursing assistant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital from August 2024 to April 2025.
His earlier jobs included stints at a private nursing home in Dausa between 2016 and 2022 and as a doctor's assistant in Balotra.
Racket details
Mahawar also did on-call sonography work
The racket reportedly forged certificates from 45-55 universities across India. It was traced to Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.
Satyajit Panigrahi of West Bengal dealt with customers, Manish Manjhi of Madhya Pradesh made the certificates, and Khurram Taufiq of Uttar Pradesh uploaded them on university websites.
Mahawar also got a fake diploma in medical radio diagnosis (DMRD) after joining Safdarjung Hospital and did on-call sonography work at various hospitals in Delhi.
Arrest details
Investigation launched after complaint on October 6, 2024
The SOG's investigation started with a complaint filed by the Rajasthan Medical Council's registrar on October 6, 2024.
Based on Mahawar's information, Panigrahi was arrested in Mumbai on November 18.
Manjhi was nabbed from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on November 21, and Taufiq was apprehended from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on November 24.
The SOG is now looking for other buyers and members of this racket.