Mahawar had allegedly paid ₹5.5 lakh for his fake Class 12, MBBS, and MD certificates.

He registered with the Delhi Medical Council on these documents and joined Safdarjung in June 2025.

Before this, he had reportedly worked as a nursing assistant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital from August 2024 to April 2025.

His earlier jobs included stints at a private nursing home in Dausa between 2016 and 2022 and as a doctor's assistant in Balotra.