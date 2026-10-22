School schedules differ across states ahead of Diwali and festivals

Wondering if you have school tomorrow? It depends on where you are!

Maharashtra schools stay open until Diwali break starts November 2.

In Tamil Nadu, some districts might get a rain day. Keep an eye on local updates.

West Bengal students are still on Durga Puja holidays till October 26.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR are following their respective reopening schedules; many Delhi-NCR schools are expected to reopen before October 23, while some Uttar Pradesh schools may remain closed until October 25.