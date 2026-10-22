School schedules differ across states ahead of Diwali and festivals
Wondering if you have school tomorrow? It depends on where you are!
Maharashtra schools stay open until Diwali break starts November 2.
In Tamil Nadu, some districts might get a rain day. Keep an eye on local updates.
West Bengal students are still on Durga Puja holidays till October 26.
Schools in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR are following their respective reopening schedules; many Delhi-NCR schools are expected to reopen before October 23, while some Uttar Pradesh schools may remain closed until October 25.
Double check reopening with your school
School schedules are all over the place right now, so it's best to double-check with your school or district.
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Karnataka schools are mostly reopening after their festival breaks, but a quick call or message to your school can save you from any surprises.