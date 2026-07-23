Schools and colleges expected to remain open amid NEET-UG protests

The party wants action against those involved in the paper leak and is calling for the education minister to step down.

They're also pushing for fairer exam systems and have pointed out police violence during earlier protests.

Some student groups have called bandhs in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala, so there could be disruptions, but official holiday notices haven't been issued yet.

It's a good idea to keep an eye on updates from your school or local news just in case.