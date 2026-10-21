Schools closed in Chennai and nearby districts amid northeast monsoon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for Chennai, warning of more heavy rainfall until October 26.

The downpour is linked to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

People are being urged to keep an eye on official weather updates since severe conditions could affect daily life across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Karaikal, Mahe, and Puducherry.