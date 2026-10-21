Schools closed in Chennai and nearby districts amid northeast monsoon
India
Chennai and nearby districts woke up to a rain-soaked Wednesday, with schools shut down for the day.
District officials made the call to keep students and staff safe, as nonstop overnight rain from the northeast monsoon made roads risky and travel tough.
IMD warns Chennai of heavy rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for Chennai, warning of more heavy rainfall until October 26.
The downpour is linked to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
People are being urged to keep an eye on official weather updates since severe conditions could affect daily life across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Karaikal, Mahe, and Puducherry.