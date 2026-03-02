Schools, colleges shut in J&K after protests over Iranian leader's death
India
All schools, colleges, and universities in 10 Jammu and Kashmir districts are closed on March 2-3 after protests broke out over US-Israeli airstrikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader.
The move, announced by Education Minister Sakina Itoo, is meant to keep students safe while tensions run high.
Universities postpone exams, classes
Classes and exams across major universities have been postponed, with new dates to be shared once things settle down.
Security has been ramped up in areas like Lal Chowk.
The unrest comes amid rising tensions, and officials are also keeping an eye on the safety of about 1,200 J&K students currently studying in Iran.