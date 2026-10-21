Schools expected back October 22 in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand

Wondering if you need to set your alarm for school tomorrow?

Here's the lowdown: schools in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand are expected to reopen on October 22 after the Dussehra and Durga Puja break.

But if you're in Telangana, you get one more day off: schools there open on October 23.

In Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, some schools might stay closed even longer, so it's a good idea to double-check with your school.