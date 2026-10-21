Schools expected back October 22 in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand
Wondering if you need to set your alarm for school tomorrow?
Here's the lowdown: schools in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand are expected to reopen on October 22 after the Dussehra and Durga Puja break.
But if you're in Telangana, you get one more day off: schools there open on October 23.
In Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, some schools might stay closed even longer, so it's a good idea to double-check with your school.
Students should check local school schedules
Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand students head back to class on October 22.
Telangana kids return a day later on October 23.
If you're in West Bengal, your break could stretch until October 26 depending on local schedules, or, if you're in Uttar Pradesh, your break could stretch until October 25 depending on local schedules, so keep an eye out for updates from your school.