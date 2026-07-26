Schools expected to stay open Monday despite IMD rain warning
Wondering if you get a day off tomorrow?
As of now, schools are expected to stay open on Monday, July 27, even though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about heavy rain in several states.
No state or district has announced school closures yet. Decisions usually depend on local weather and safety, so it's a good idea for students and parents to check for updates from their school or local authorities.
Jammu and Kashmir schools may close
The IMD says much of the country could see heavy downpours, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Kerala.
Schools in Jammu and Kashmir might face last-minute closures since they're just reopening after summer break, and flooding is possible.
Stay tuned to official channels so you don't miss any sudden announcements!