Scientists see possible PDO role in Gujarat's heavy rainfall
Gujarat's been getting hit with some serious rain, and scientists think the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO) might be involved.
The PDO is a long-term climate pattern in the North Pacific that flips between warm and cool phases over periods ranging from 10 to 30 years or even longer, kind of like El Nino or La Nina, but on a bigger and longer scale.
PDO phases alter India monsoon rainfall
Turns out, the PDO can actually shape India's monsoon by changing how air moves over time.
When it's in its negative phase, we usually see heavier monsoon rainfall; when it's positive, things tend to dry up.
Experts believe this recent burst of rain in Gujarat could be thanks to the PDO boosting moisture and powering up local weather systems, though they're still digging into exactly how big its role was.