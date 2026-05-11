Scientists spot new glacial lake in Arunachal, warn of flooding India May 11, 2026

Scientists just spotted a new glacial lake at the Khangri Glacier in Arunachal Pradesh, and it's got them worried about possible flooding.

This lake formed because the glacier is retreating, and it could put communities and ecosystems downstream at risk.

The discovery happened during an expedition to the Mago Chi Basin, which feeds into the Brahmaputra River.