Scientists spot new glacial lake in Arunachal, warn of flooding
India
Scientists just spotted a new glacial lake at the Khangri Glacier in Arunachal Pradesh, and it's got them worried about possible flooding.
This lake formed because the glacier is retreating, and it could put communities and ecosystems downstream at risk.
The discovery happened during an expedition to the Mago Chi Basin, which feeds into the Brahmaputra River.
Researchers urge GLOF monitoring and action
A GLOF (glacial lake outburst flood) is basically when water trapped by glaciers suddenly bursts out, causing serious damage to people, homes, and nature.
With Himalayan glaciers retreating amid climate change, researchers say we need better monitoring and early action to prevent disasters like this before they happen.