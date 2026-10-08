Scindia eyes 1 billion 5G users in India by 2030
India is setting its sights on one billion 5G users by 2030, according to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Right now, there are about 550 million people using 5G here, a huge jump in just a few years.
This push is part of a bigger telecom wave that's already brought broadband to more than a billion people and mobile service to nearly everyone in the country.
India data price ₹8/GB, 36GB average
Since 2014, the price of data has dropped from ₹214 to just ₹8 per GB, making it way more accessible.
People are now using an average of 36GB each month (up from 2.67GB), which shows how fast things are changing.
Scindia also pointed out that India wants to lead globally in tech, highlighting 7,700 patent filings through the Bharat 6G Alliance, including 4,400 global patents, as proof that big innovation is happening here.
Modi pays tribute to Nana Patekar
At the same event, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the late actor Nana Patekar and celebrated his own milestone (25 years in government leadership), showing his ongoing commitment to public service.