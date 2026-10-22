Scorpio SUV hits pilgrims in Kakinada Andhra Pradesh, 4 killed
India
On Thursday, a Scorpio SUV hit a group of pilgrims walking along the highway in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, killing four and leaving two seriously injured.
The group was heading to Kanaka Durga temple when their bus broke down, so they set out on foot toward a nearby tea stall.
Nara Lokesh offers condolences, promises support
Local officials reached the scene to help the injured and start an investigation.
The victims (Sirigidi Erraiah, Tamlingala Sitaram, Tatipudi Varaprasad, and Bonula Ramana) all came from Denkada village.
Minister Nara Lokesh shared his condolences with their families and promised government support.
The loss has left their home village heartbroken.