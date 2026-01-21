SCR ferries 1 crore passengers in just 12 days—here's what went down

Between January 7 and 18, South Central Railway (SCR) pulled off a huge feat: moving one crore people across its network. Thanks to 209 special trains, SCR handled a surge that was 10 lakh more than last year—proving just how popular train travel gets during holidays.

Why does this matter? All that extra travel meant more cash for SCR too—passenger revenue rose.

The rush came from festive season vibes, long weekends, and other holiday travel.

Stations were buzzing Secunderabad led the pack with over two lakh passengers daily (way above its usual), while Kacheguda doubled its normal crowd.

Lingampalli and even smaller stations saw big jumps too.