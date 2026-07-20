SDRC approves nearly 522cr to upgrade AP power for Pushkaralu
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: SDRC just greenlit nearly ₹522 crore to upgrade power infrastructure, all set for the massive 2027 Akhanda Godavari Maha Pushkaralu.
This 12-day festival is expected to pull in about one crore visitors every day, so Rajamahendravaram alone will need an extra 100 MW of electricity to keep things running smoothly.
Upgrades across Rajamahendravaram and 3 districts
The funds will go into building new substations, adding power lines, and upgrading transformers across Rajamahendravaram, Konaseema, Kakinada, and West Godavari districts.
Delayed projects got contract extensions too, thanks to weather and survey issues, with smart meter upgrades now at 81% progress.
Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad emphasized getting everything done on time and keeping quality high, making sure the state's ready for this huge event.