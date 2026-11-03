SDRF and NIM recover 2 trekkers' bodies after Kedartal avalanche
India
After five days of searching in tough mountain conditions, rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two trekkers, a man and a woman, who went missing on the Kedartal trail in Uttarkashi when an avalanche struck.
The operation was carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), who braved harsh weather and tricky terrain to find them.
Search continues for 6 missing trekkers
The two were found buried under avalanche debris.
Teams are still out there looking for six more missing trekkers, pushing through difficult conditions with a lot of determination and hope.