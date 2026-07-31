SDRF jawan rescues Noida resident from Ganga at Kangra Ghat
India
A Noida resident visiting Haridwar for a holy dip was nearly swept away by the fast-moving Ganga River at Kangra Ghat.
Thanks to the quick reflexes of an Uttarakhand SDRF jawan, who dove in and pulled him to safety, a scary moment turned into a viral rescue, captured on video and shared widely online.
Users praise rescuer, urge ghat barricades
People online were full of praise for the SDRF jawan's bravery, with one user describing him as a true hero.
One user also urged authorities to put up stronger safety measures like barricades at the ghat so everyone can feel safer during their visits.