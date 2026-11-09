Search ends as all 7 Bengaluru family murder victims found

Bengaluru has been shaken by a disturbing family murder case, but police have now found all seven victims after a major search.

The last two bodies, Shankar, the accused Indushekhar's brother-in-law, and his wife Nalini, thought to be Shankar and his wife Nalini, were discovered in Shiradi Ghat on Monday (November 9, 2026), finally bringing closure to the search.