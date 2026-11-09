Search ends as all 7 Bengaluru family murder victims found
Bengaluru has been shaken by a disturbing family murder case, but police have now found all seven victims after a major search.
The last two bodies, Shankar, the accused Indushekhar's brother-in-law, and his wife Nalini, thought to be Shankar and his wife Nalini, were discovered in Shiradi Ghat on Monday (November 9, 2026), finally bringing closure to the search.
Indushekhar detained in family murder probe
The victims' remains turned up in different places: Shivakumar and Divya from the foothills of Chamundi Hills, Sunita and her mother Roopavathi in Salem, Tamil Nadu.
Indushekhar, who is Sunita's husband, is the main suspect; police say domestic issues may have led to the tragedy. He is currently in custody.
Investigators are wrapping up their work so families can perform last rites together soon.