Search on war footing for 6 missing fishermen near Visakhapatnam
India
A big search is on near Visakhapatnam after six fishermen went missing on July 1, 2026.
The operation continues on a "war footing," according to an official update, with all agencies working closely together.
Thankfully, one fisherman, K. Chinna, was found and is recovering in a hospital.
Coast Guard and Navy join search
The Coast Guard has sent out two ships and three helicopters to scan the sea, while the Navy has joined in with two warships and more helicopters.
Patrol teams are also checking the shoreline nonstop. Officials say they won't stop searching until everyone is found safe.