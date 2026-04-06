SEBA to announce Assam HSLC Class 10 results April 10
India
SEBA will announce the Assam HSLC Class 10 results on April 10, 2026.
Over 438,000 students took these exams in February, and you'll be able to check your scores and download your mark sheet at sebaonline.org.
SEBA result link goes live
The official result link goes live after a press conference on result day.
If you're planning for higher secondary (science, commerce, or arts), these results matter.
Just head to sebaonline.org, find the HSLC Result 2026 link, and enter your roll number.
SEBA also reminds everyone to double-check their personal info on the mark sheet, and if you didn't clear a subject this time, there's another shot with compartment exams coming up.