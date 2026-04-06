SEBA to announce Assam HSLC Class 10 results April 10

SEBA result link goes live

The official result link goes live after a press conference on result day.

If you're planning for higher secondary (science, commerce, or arts), these results matter.

Just head to sebaonline.org, find the HSLC Result 2026 link, and enter your roll number.

SEBA also reminds everyone to double-check their personal info on the mark sheet, and if you didn't clear a subject this time, there's another shot with compartment exams coming up.