Second floor balcony collapse evacuates around 250 residents in Nalasopara
India
On Saturday afternoon, part of a four-story apartment building in Nalasopara, Palghar collapsed when a second-floor balcony gave way and set off a chain reaction.
The building, just 10 years old with 56 flats, saw around 250 residents safely evacuated, no one was hurt.
Most men were at work when it happened.
Shelter set up, VVCMC seals building
Displaced families, including women, children, and seniors, were moved to temporary relief camps where they are getting food and essentials.
The local civic body, VVCMC, has sealed off the building as unsafe and is checking whether it needs to be demolished or further stabilization.
Officials are also making sure nearby buildings are safe for everyone living there.