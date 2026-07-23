Second Lieutenant Puneet Nath Datt bust unveiled in Defence Colony

A bronze bust of Second Lieutenant Puneet Nath Datt now stands at his namesake park in Defence Colony, New Delhi, unveiled on his 29th death anniversary.

Lt. Datt was just 24 when he was martyred in a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 1997.

He led his team to clear a militant-held building even after being seriously wounded, earning the Ashoka Chakra for his bravery.