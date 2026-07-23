Second Lieutenant Puneet Nath Datt bust unveiled in Defence Colony
A bronze bust of Second Lieutenant Puneet Nath Datt now stands at his namesake park in Defence Colony, New Delhi, unveiled on his 29th death anniversary.
Lt. Datt was just 24 when he was martyred in a counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 1997.
He led his team to clear a militant-held building even after being seriously wounded, earning the Ashoka Chakra for his bravery.
Tributes included poetry and veterans' messages
The ceremony brought together veterans, NCC cadets, and local residents, following updated military protocols.
Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan laid a wreath; Lt. Gen. Atulya Solankey remembered Lt. Datt's courage.
The bust itself was crafted by Anil Sutar (of Statue of Unity fame), and tributes included messages from senior veterans and poetry honoring Lt. Datt's legacy.