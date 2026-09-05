Secunderabad Cantonment theft: 12 firearms missing from 20 Madras Regiment
India
12 firearms (including AK-203 assault rifles, an INSAS 1B1 rifle, and several pistols) went missing from the 20 Madras Regiment in Secunderabad Cantonment.
The theft was discovered on August 31 after broken locks were found in the camp's weapon storage areas.
NIA inspects site, army personnel questioned
An NIA team checked out the scene soon after, and army personnel with access are being questioned.
Military Intelligence and Telangana police are also involved, but Agniveers have been ruled out so far.
Since national security is at stake, details are being kept pretty tight-lipped for now.