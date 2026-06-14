Secunderabad station getting ₹715cr Amrit Bharat Station Scheme upgrade
India
Secunderabad railway station, which has been around since 1874, is getting a ₹715 crore makeover thanks to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
The renovation is already over halfway done.
Once finished, the station will handle up to 270,000 passengers daily, almost 73,000 more than now.
Secunderabad terminals, 3,000-capacity sky concourse
Get ready for some cool changes: there'll be new terminal buildings on both sides, a double-story sky concourse with space for 3,000 people to wait comfortably, plus fresh spots like cafeterias and shops.
Moving around will be easier too, with 26 lifts, 32 escalators, two travelators, and walkways connecting Metro and bus stations.
This revamp is part of a bigger plan to upgrade 40 stations in Telangana and make travel smoother for everyone.