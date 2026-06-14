Secunderabad station getting ₹715cr Amrit Bharat Station Scheme upgrade

Secunderabad terminals, 3,000-capacity sky concourse

Get ready for some cool changes: there'll be new terminal buildings on both sides, a double-story sky concourse with space for 3,000 people to wait comfortably, plus fresh spots like cafeterias and shops.

Moving around will be easier too, with 26 lifts, 32 escalators, two travelators, and walkways connecting Metro and bus stations.

This revamp is part of a bigger plan to upgrade 40 stations in Telangana and make travel smoother for everyone.