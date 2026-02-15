'Mule accounts' used in global scams, anti-national activities, uncovered

Central security agencies have uncovered a massive network of "mule accounts" in Jammu and Kashmir , which serve as the financial backbone for global scam networks. Over 8,000 such accounts have been identified and frozen over three years, according to a report by PTI. Officials fear that the funds routed through these accounts could be misused for separatist and anti-national activities.

Role explained Mule accounts crucial link in cybercrime chain Mule accounts are described as the "weakest yet most crucial link" in the cybercrime chain. They are essential for converting stolen money into untraceable cryptocurrency. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and other law enforcement agencies have been asked to consult with banks to curb the proliferation of these accounts and identify middlemen, or "mulers," who facilitate financial frauds.

Money laundering Anti-national elements may have shifted to new model Officials suspect that after a 2017 crackdown by the National Investigation Agency, anti-national elements may have shifted to a new model of "digital hawala." In this model, commissions earned by mule account holders or mulers are possibly used for activities against the country. However, a muler is not usually the one who contacts victims or sends fake links.

Advertisement

Scheme details Mule accounts often belong to ordinary people These mule accounts often belong to ordinary people who are lured with promises of "easy commission" and minimal risk. They are persuaded to hand over full control of their bank accounts under the pretext that these accounts will be used briefly as "parking accounts." A single scammer is usually supplied with 10-30 mule accounts at a time, enabling large transactions without immediately raising alarms.

Advertisement

Facilitation role Mule account holders are active facilitators of money laundering While mule account holders may not design scams or speak to victims, they are active facilitators of money laundering. By sharing credentials and accepting commissions, they provide the "financial infrastructure" for transnational crime. A senior official said, "Those renting out their accounts are not just victims of circumstance; they are the engines of the crime."