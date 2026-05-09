Security at BJP New Delhi headquarters upgraded after terror alert
India
Security at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi just got a major upgrade after officials picked up on a possible terror threat.
The alert mentioned potential attacks, such as car bombs, IEDs, or even shootouts targeting the party's Delhi office and nearby government buildings.
Police and paramilitary monitoring DDU Marg
To keep things safe, police and paramilitary forces are now all over DDU Marg.
There's extra monitoring around key spots near the BJP headquarters, so any emergency can be handled quickly.