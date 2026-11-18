Security forces in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, launched an encounter against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat.

He was hiding inside a mosque, but the team managed to corner him quietly: tear gas was fired into the mosque and no damage done.

During the mission, 25 girl students and two teachers from a nearby Darul Uloom were safely evacuated by army personnel.