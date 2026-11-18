Security forces corner LeT commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat in Kulgam
Security forces in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, launched an encounter against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat.
He was hiding inside a mosque, but the team managed to corner him quietly: tear gas was fired into the mosque and no damage done.
During the mission, 25 girl students and two teachers from a nearby Darul Uloom were safely evacuated by army personnel.
Mohammad Lateef Bhat had ₹15L bounty
Bhat was a prime suspect in several terror incidents in South Kashmir. He had a ₹15 lakh bounty on his head and had previously slipped away during an encounter on July 8.
Security forces carried out days of coordinated searches by around 2,000 security personnel across multiple districts.