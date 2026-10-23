Security forces find cave hideout with 6 IEDs in Poonch
India
Security forces in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, found a secret cave hideout used by terrorists, thanks to a tipoff.
Inside, they recovered six IEDs, or improvised explosive devices, along with a 7.62 LMG magazine and gear, showing just how much dangerous stuff was being stashed away.
Terrorists hide weapons in forest caves
According to officials, terrorists are now using natural caves deep in forests to hide weapons and plan attacks without getting spotted. This trend is growing as local support for them drops.
The latest discovery is a reminder that these hidden spots remain a serious challenge for security teams working to keep the region safe.