Security forces halt return of displaced Manipur residents

Authorities have brought in extra security

To keep things calm, authorities have brought in extra security, including a CRPF women's unit, and are talking with local leaders to find peaceful solutions.

Even with these challenges, the area is currently under close watch and remains quiet.

The bigger picture: violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups has left over 260 dead and forced thousands to leave home.

Earlier this year, President's rule was imposed after the Chief Minister resigned, adding another layer to Manipur's crisis.