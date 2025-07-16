Security forces halt return of displaced Manipur residents
Security forces in Manipur stopped around 100 displaced people from heading back to their homes in Dolaithabi, Imphal East, on Wednesday.
The group was traveling from a nearby relief camp but was turned back as a safety measure—this area has seen ongoing ethnic violence since May 2023.
Authorities have brought in extra security
To keep things calm, authorities have brought in extra security, including a CRPF women's unit, and are talking with local leaders to find peaceful solutions.
Even with these challenges, the area is currently under close watch and remains quiet.
The bigger picture: violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups has left over 260 dead and forced thousands to leave home.
Earlier this year, President's rule was imposed after the Chief Minister resigned, adding another layer to Manipur's crisis.