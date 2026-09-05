Security forces kill Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked Pakistani terrorist Yasir in Yusmarg
Security forces tracked down and killed Yasir, a Pakistani terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, during an operation in Yusmarg, central Kashmir.
The tip-off came after reports of terrorist movement through the Pir Panjal range.
An AK rifle was recovered at the scene.
Another suspect, Musa, is still on the run and being searched for.
Yasir linked to 2024 Kashmir attacks
Yasir was suspected of involvement in three major attacks in 2024:
He was suspected of involvement in the ambush of an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch in May (one dead, four injured), was suspected of involvement in the Gangangir attack near Sonamarg in October (seven killed), and was part of the group behind the attack on an Army vehicle in Bota Pathri near Gulmarg later that month (five more lives lost).
His death is seen as a setback for Lashkar-e-Taiba's operations in Kashmir and a relief for security forces working in the region.