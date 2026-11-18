Security forces kill LeT commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat in Kulgam
Mohammad Lateef Bhat, a 22-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, was killed by security forces in Kulgam after a yearlong search.
Acting on a tip-off, forces found him hiding in a mosque and offered him a chance to surrender over video call, which he refused.
After tear gas was used, the standoff ended with his death in a gunfight.
Bhat attacked police and migrant workers
Bhat started out as a carpenter in Kulgam before joining LeT in November 2025.
He quickly became notorious for attacks on police and migrant workers, leading to a ₹15 lakh bounty on his head.
His deep knowledge of the area helped him dodge capture for months, making his death a major moment for ongoing counter-terror efforts in Kashmir.