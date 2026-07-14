Security forces launch search in Thanamandi Rajouri after CCTV footage
India
On Sunday, security forces kicked off a big search in Thanamandi, Rajouri after CCTV cameras caught two suspected terrorists walking along a road.
Teams from J and K Police's Special Operations Group, CRPF, and the army are working together and combing through nearby forests to track them down.
Security forces set checkpoints in Thanamandi
To make sure the suspects don't slip away, security forces have set up extra checkpoints on main roads and sealed all entry and exit points around Thanamandi.
Officials say they're scanning every inch of the area, leaving no stone unturned, and this comes right after a similar case in Shopian where they managed to kill a wanted Lashkar commander using CCTV clues.