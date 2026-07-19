Security forces recover 4kg pressure cooker bomb in Bandipora
India
A big disaster was narrowly avoided in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday when security forces found a 4kg pressure cooker bomb during a search operation in Mangnipora village.
The device was safely recovered by the 27 Assam Rifles and local police before it could cause any harm.
Bomb squad defuses IED, searches continue
The bomb squad quickly defused the IED, and searches are still going on in the area.
This comes just days after top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Zakir Ganai was tracked down and killed in Shopian, a region known as a key route for militants moving through south Kashmir.
Security has been tightened across the region as part of ongoing efforts to keep such threats at bay.